6 women lose their lives in Rajasthan highway crash
Six women died and three others were injured on Wednesday after their car collided head-on with a truck near Harswa village, Sikar district.
The group was returning from a relative's cremation when the accident happened on the Jaipur-Bikaner highway.
Police say the truck driver has been booked for negligent driving.
Truck entered wrong lane; police investigating
According to officials, the truck entered the wrong lane at a turning point, causing a severe crash that left all nine people trapped inside the car.
Local residents assisted in rescuing them before emergency teams arrived and rushed everyone to Fatehpur hospital.
The victims have been identified, and police have detained the truck driver while investigating further.
Leaders urge caution as accidents rise
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shared his condolences and highlighted growing concerns about road safety in the state.
He noted that the rising road accident cases in Rajasthan are a matter of grave concern.