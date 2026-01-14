Lucknow sterilizes 84% of street dogs, wins SC praise

Why does it matter?

With over 89,000 dogs cared for in Lucknow alone (and nearly 3 lakh statewide), this program is setting a new standard for tackling stray dog issues—and there have been zero rabies deaths here in 10 years.

Next up: microchipping more pups and opening a vet training center.

If other cities follow suit, India could be on track to wipe out rabies by 2030.