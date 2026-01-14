Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims 5 shootings in Delhi and Canada

What's happening now?

Gupta's house had already been threatened twice before by the same gang last year, so police have stepped up security at his place.

In Canada, similar shootings were claimed by Goldy Dhillon on behalf of the Bishnoi group, with videos shared online.

Authorities say these attacks are part of a bigger pattern: Lawrence Bishnoi reportedly runs a global network from jail through his associates Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara.

Canadian officials even labeled the group as terrorists last year after several high-profile crimes.

For now, police are mapping escape routes and trying to keep potential targets safe while investigating further.