Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims 5 shootings in Delhi and Canada
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has openly taken credit for five extortion-linked shootings across Delhi and Canada within just 48 hours, ending January 14.
Attacks hit a gym in Paschim Vihar and property dealer Jitender Gupta's home in Vinod Nagar—both in Delhi—as well as homes in Brampton and Brantford, Canada.
An individual identified as Randeep Malik, claiming to represent the gang, posted about the attacks online, saying one was triggered by ignored calls from a gym owner.
What's happening now?
Gupta's house had already been threatened twice before by the same gang last year, so police have stepped up security at his place.
In Canada, similar shootings were claimed by Goldy Dhillon on behalf of the Bishnoi group, with videos shared online.
Authorities say these attacks are part of a bigger pattern: Lawrence Bishnoi reportedly runs a global network from jail through his associates Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara.
Canadian officials even labeled the group as terrorists last year after several high-profile crimes.
For now, police are mapping escape routes and trying to keep potential targets safe while investigating further.