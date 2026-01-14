Next Article
Telangana: No more discounts on traffic fines, automatic deductions coming
India
Telangana's government just announced there will be no more discounts on traffic fines, and the government is considering a system where unpaid challans could be auto-deducted from your bank account linked at vehicle registration.
CM Revanth Reddy shared this at the 'Arrive Alive' event, summarizing the intent to fix delays in fine payments and make roads safer.
Why does it matter?
This move is all about making people take road rules seriously—no shortcuts or waiting out fines.
The state is also cracking down on letting minors drive and wants schools to teach road safety early on.
With India having the world's highest road deaths, these changes are meant to save lives—even if some worry about privacy with auto-debits.