Supreme Court to hear ED vs Mamata Banerjee on January 15
The Supreme Court is set to hear the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 15.
The ED claims Banerjee and state police disrupted their January 8 raids at I-PAC offices and a co-founder's home, linked to a coal smuggling money laundering probe.
The state has filed a caveat, so no decisions will be made without hearing their side.
Why does this matter?
This clash isn't just about one raid—it's become a high-stakes face-off between the central agency and the state government.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) says the raids were really about grabbing election campaign data ahead of the 2026 polls, though the ED denies it.
With both sides digging in and big political implications at play, what happens next could shape not just this investigation but also West Bengal's political scene in an election year.