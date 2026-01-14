India opens up thorium exploration to private players

Big push for rare earths and clean energy

Alongside thorium, India wants to ramp up neodymium output—a key ingredient in clean tech like wind turbines and electric vehicles.

The goal: 500 tons by 2027, led by Indian Rare Earths Limited under the National Critical Mineral Mission.

With huge reserves of both thorium and monazite, this move is all about making India more self-reliant in future energy.