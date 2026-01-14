India opens up thorium exploration to private players
India is bringing private companies into the search for thorium and monazite, aiming to boost local production and cut reliance on imports.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that involving private players will further empower the process of exploring thorium and monazite reserves, while Prime Minister Modi recently highlighted that letting private players into nuclear energy could help strengthen the country's energy security.
Big push for rare earths and clean energy
Alongside thorium, India wants to ramp up neodymium output—a key ingredient in clean tech like wind turbines and electric vehicles.
The goal: 500 tons by 2027, led by Indian Rare Earths Limited under the National Critical Mineral Mission.
With huge reserves of both thorium and monazite, this move is all about making India more self-reliant in future energy.