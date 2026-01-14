Next Article
Maharashtra civic elections: Voting in 29 cities on January 15
India
Maharashtra heads to the polls on January 15 for civic elections across 29 cities, with nearly 3.5 crore voters choosing from over 15,000 candidates.
Mumbai's BMC alone has about 1,700 contenders for its 227 wards.
Polls run from 7:30am to 5:30pm and results will be out January 16.
Why does it matter?
This election is a big deal—especially in Mumbai, where the BMC race is a three-way contest after Shiv Sena's split.
To keep things smooth (and safe), more than 25,000 police are on duty in Mumbai and January 15 is a public holiday so everyone can vote easily.
The results could shape local politics for years to come—so if you're eligible, don't miss your chance!