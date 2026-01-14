Bengaluru traffic police booked nearly 70L violations as of Nov last year (2025)
Bengaluru's traffic cops had a busy year, booking nearly 70 lakh violations as of November last year (2025) and collecting nearly ₹81 crore in fines.
Thanks to AI cameras and digital tools, most cases—including helmetless riding and wrong parking—were caught without stopping vehicles.
Drunk driving cases shot up sharply too, while signal jumping stayed a common issue.
Why should you care?
This matters because the city's crackdown is changing how people drive—and it's working.
Police checked numerous vehicles, including school busses and water tankers, all to keep roads safer.
The best part? Accidents dropped by almost 4%, and pedestrian deaths fell by nearly a fifth.
It's proof that stricter rules (and tech) can make a real difference on the streets you use every day.