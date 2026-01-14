Lakhs of devotees take holy dip at Gangasagar on Makar Sankranti

Why does this matter?

Gangasagar Mela isn't just massive—it's a logistical feat. About 60 lakh people joined from January 1-13 alone, and even more are expected during the main ritual on Makar Sankranti.

The state rolled out thousands of busses and boats to help everyone get there safely. Authorities set up over a thousand CCTVs and drones for security, while volunteers and disaster teams stayed ready for emergencies.

Even with some pickpocketing incidents, most missing pilgrims were quickly reunited with their families thanks to tech and teamwork.

For many young Indians curious about tradition or big festivals, it's a glimpse into how faith brings millions together—and how much goes on behind the scenes to keep it all running smoothly.