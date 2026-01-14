AAP leader Jarmal Singh's murder: Key shooter killed in police encounter

What's happening now?

Police have arrested seven suspects so far—including both shooters, Sukhraj Singh and Karamjit Singh—after tracking them down in Raipur with help from Chhattisgarh Police.

Five others allegedly helped plan and carry out the murder. The suspected mastermind is gangster Prabh Dasuwal, currently in Portugal.

Sukhraj Singh was later killed during a police operation for weapon recovery.

Punjab's top cop has promised an investigation into security lapses and says they're working to extradite those involved abroad.