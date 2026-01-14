AAP leader Jarmal Singh's murder: Key shooter killed in police encounter
Jarmal Singh, an AAP sarpanch from Tarn Taran, was shot dead at a wedding in Amritsar on January 4.
Two attackers fired at him point-blank while he sat at the venue, and the whole scene was caught on CCTV.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Singh didn't survive.
He had previously survived three assassination attempts but continued his public service until this fatal attack.
What's happening now?
Police have arrested seven suspects so far—including both shooters, Sukhraj Singh and Karamjit Singh—after tracking them down in Raipur with help from Chhattisgarh Police.
Five others allegedly helped plan and carry out the murder. The suspected mastermind is gangster Prabh Dasuwal, currently in Portugal.
Sukhraj Singh was later killed during a police operation for weapon recovery.
Punjab's top cop has promised an investigation into security lapses and says they're working to extradite those involved abroad.