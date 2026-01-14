Lashkar-e-Taiba, Khalistani groups now using paragliders to breach border security
A new report compiled this year says groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Khalistani extremists have procured paragliders—alongside drones—raising concerns about potential cross-border threats.
There's been a noticeable spike in nighttime drone flights and other suspicious objects in the sky, so these threats are being factored into security preparations for Republic Day 2026.
Security forces ramp up after recent incidents
Globally, drones and even paragliders are being used to hit high-value targets—like when Hamas got past Israeli defenses with motorized paragliders.
Back home, on January 12, several drone-like objects were spotted crossing into Jammu and Kashmir, leading to quick counter-drone moves.
Meanwhile, after terrorists fired at troops in Jammu's Billawar Najote forest on January 7, security teams have stepped up patrols and aerial surveillance in the area.