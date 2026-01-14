Lashkar-e-Taiba, Khalistani groups now using paragliders to breach border security

Security forces ramp up after recent incidents

Globally, drones and even paragliders are being used to hit high-value targets—like when Hamas got past Israeli defenses with motorized paragliders.

Back home, on January 12, several drone-like objects were spotted crossing into Jammu and Kashmir, leading to quick counter-drone moves.

Meanwhile, after terrorists fired at troops in Jammu's Billawar Najote forest on January 7, security teams have stepped up patrols and aerial surveillance in the area.