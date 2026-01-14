Next Article
CBSE board exams 2026: Big changes to boost real-world skills
India
CBSE is shaking up its board exams for 2026, putting more focus on critical thinking and practical know-how.
Now, 40% of your final grade will come from internal assessments like projects and practicals, while the main board exam counts for 60%.
The idea is to move beyond just memorizing facts and actually apply what you learn.
Other details:
This new approach lines up with the National Education Policy 2020 and aims to make learning more meaningful.
Expect over half of your board exam questions to be application-based, so you'll need to think things through instead of just recalling answers.
Plus, CBSE is rolling out mandatory counseling services and flexible exam schedules to help manage stress—because mental health matters too.