Bengaluru traffic police to file FIRs for serious violations
India
Bengaluru's traffic cops are stepping up: instead of just handing out fines, they'll now file FIRs for serious road offenses like drunk driving, rash driving, and hit-and-runs.
These will be treated as criminal acts under the new law, aiming to curb reckless driving and keep the city's roads safer.
Tech-powered crackdown and bigger consequences
Offenders will be tracked using CCTV and dashcam footage—so it's harder to get away with breaking the rules.
If caught, you could end up in court instead of just paying a fine.
The goal? Build a more disciplined driving culture in Bengaluru and cut down on chaos for everyone on the road.