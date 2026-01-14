Next Article
West Bengal's cold wave to ease from Sunday: IMD
India
Chilly days in West Bengal are almost over—IMD says the cold wave will start easing up from January 18, with minimum temperatures set to rise by 2-3°C across the state.
The weather will stay dry for the next five days, though early morning fog could still make an appearance in places like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar.
Why bother?
If you've been layering up lately, you're not alone—Darjeeling just hit a low of 3°C on January 14, and even Kolkata dropped to 13.7°C.
These temps are way below the usual January average of around 18°C.
While things should warm up soon, watch out for foggy mornings that might slow down travel in some areas.
No rain is on the radar for now!