West Bengal's cold wave to ease from Sunday: IMD

Why bother?

If you've been layering up lately, you're not alone—Darjeeling just hit a low of 3°C on January 14, and even Kolkata dropped to 13.7°C.

These temps are way below the usual January average of around 18°C.

While things should warm up soon, watch out for foggy mornings that might slow down travel in some areas.

No rain is on the radar for now!