SC grants bail to priest in Mahant Narendra Giri's death case

What's happening with the trial?

Tiwari had been in jail since September 2021. The CBI claims he, his son, and Mahant Narendra Giri's disciple caused mental distress that led to Giri's death.

But with only three out of 150 witnesses examined so far, the court noted the trial could drag on.

Tiwari is out on bail for now but must not influence witnesses or skip court—breaking these rules could land him back behind bars.