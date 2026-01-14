Kolkata Police investigating ED over I-PAC raid lapses
Kolkata Police have started looking into the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after allegations of theft, protocol lapses, and other violations during a January 8 raid at the I-PAC office and director Pratik Jain's home.
The raid, linked to a coal smuggling money laundering case, drew attention when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused ED officials of taking Trinamool Congress election documents.
Why does it matter?
This clash between state police and a central agency has sparked political tension in West Bengal.
Police collected CCTV footage and statements from staff, while questions are being raised about whether ED followed proper procedures during the raid.
Meanwhile, ED has asked the Supreme Court to take action against Banerjee and top police officials for allegedly blocking their investigation.
The Calcutta High Court is set to hear related cases today, so this story could impact both local politics and how future raids are handled.