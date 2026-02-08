6-year-old girl abducted, killed in Bihar; pet dogs help find body

Police launch investigation, send body for post-mortem

Police quickly launched an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem.

CCTV footage led them to arrest Vikas Mahto, who was identified by two kids who managed to escape his abduction attempt.

The incident has left the community outraged, with people blocking roads and demanding justice.

Senior police official Jagunath Reddy has promised a thorough probe and urged everyone to stay calm as they await more details from the post-mortem report.