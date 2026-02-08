6-year-old girl abducted, killed in Bihar; pet dogs help find body
India
A six-year-old girl in Darbhanga, Bihar, was found dead near a pond after going missing while playing on Saturday.
Her disappearance sparked a frantic search by her family and neighbors, ending with the heartbreaking discovery of her body—thanks in part to some alert local dogs.
Police launch investigation, send body for post-mortem
Police quickly launched an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem.
CCTV footage led them to arrest Vikas Mahto, who was identified by two kids who managed to escape his abduction attempt.
The incident has left the community outraged, with people blocking roads and demanding justice.
Senior police official Jagunath Reddy has promised a thorough probe and urged everyone to stay calm as they await more details from the post-mortem report.