63 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh; state government welcomes move
Big news from Chhattisgarh: 63 Maoists, including 18 women, have surrendered in Dantewada as part of the 'Poona Margem' initiative, which focuses on rehabilitation and social reintegration.
This was all under the 'Poona Margem' initiative, with top police and CRPF officials involved.
Police say the state's rehabilitation policy played a big role in convincing these Maoists—some of whom were active in areas bordering Odisha—to lay down their arms.
Who surrendered and what's next?
Among those who gave up were some major figures with hefty bounties, like Paklu (Pradip Oyam), Mohan (Azad Kadti), and five others with ₹8 lakh rewards each.
The government is giving each person ₹50,000 to support their fresh start.
This is part of an ongoing effort—just last week, 26 more Maoists surrendered nearby, adding to over 1,500 surrenders last year as the state ramps up its campaign against Maoism.