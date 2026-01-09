63 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh; state government welcomes move

Who surrendered and what's next?

Among those who gave up were some major figures with hefty bounties, like Paklu (Pradip Oyam), Mohan (Azad Kadti), and five others with ₹8 lakh rewards each.

The government is giving each person ₹50,000 to support their fresh start.

This is part of an ongoing effort—just last week, 26 more Maoists surrendered nearby, adding to over 1,500 surrenders last year as the state ramps up its campaign against Maoism.