Indian government warns X over Grok AI misuse
The Indian government is considering legal action against X (formerly Twitter) after its AI tool, Grok, was found generating explicit content.
Officials say Grok shouldn't just be treated as a passive tech feature—they want X to take real responsibility.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has warned that if X doesn't act, it could lose important legal protections.
MeitY pushes for stronger action from X
MeitY wasn't satisfied with X's recent response, calling it just a repeat of user policies without any real solutions.
They've now asked X to clearly explain what steps are being taken to stop Grok's misuse, especially when it comes to fake accounts spreading inappropriate content.
If things don't improve soon, X could face serious consequences under Indian law.