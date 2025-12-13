Next Article
67-year-old woman tricked into sending ₹30L to scammer
India
A 67-year-old woman lost ₹30 lakh after a scammer, pretending to be a Superintendent of Police posted in Jammu and Kashmir, called her with fake claims about her involvement in a terror case and money laundering.
He threatened her with arrest unless she moved her savings to so-called "government accounts" for verification.
How it happened—and what's next
Living alone with her sons abroad, the woman was pressured into transferring the money between November 23 and December 3.
At first, she was too scared to tell anyone, but later opened up to her daughter and son-in-law, who encouraged her to go to the police.
Authorities are now investigating and working to track down those responsible.