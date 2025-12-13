CBSE's new curriculum: More skills, less cramming
Big changes are coming to CBSE schools from 2025-26.
The board is trimming down the syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 by up to 15% and shifting focus to practical skills—think more projects, hands-on activities, and new subjects like Artificial Intelligence instead of just memorizing textbooks.
It's all about making learning useful and connected to real life.
What's actually new?
Class 10 students can now choose a skill subject like Computer Applications, IT, or Artificial Intelligence.
For Class 12, fresh electives like Design Thinking and Physical Activity Trainer are on offer.
Exams are changing too: half the questions will test your problem-solving skills (like MCQs and case studies), internal assessments count for 40%, and you'll need at least 75% attendance.
Plus, from 2026, Class 10 boards happen twice a year.
New rules you should know
Student records get linked with an APAAR ID for easier tracking.
And heads up—if you don't answer Science or Social Science questions in the right section-wise format in Class 10 boards from 2026 onwards, you could get zero marks.
So yes, paying attention to instructions just got even more important!