CBSE's new curriculum: More skills, less cramming India Dec 13, 2025

Big changes are coming to CBSE schools from 2025-26.

The board is trimming down the syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 by up to 15% and shifting focus to practical skills—think more projects, hands-on activities, and new subjects like Artificial Intelligence instead of just memorizing textbooks.

It's all about making learning useful and connected to real life.