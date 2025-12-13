Next Article
Delhi wakes up to heavy smog as air quality tanks
India
Delhi-NCR started Saturday under a thick blanket of smog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) spiking to 393—well into the 'very poor' zone.
Some spots even crossed 400, marking a steady decline from earlier in the week and making it tough to ignore just how bad the air's gotten.
Why does this matter?
Eighteen areas in Delhi hit 'severe' pollution levels, with Wazirpur topping out at 443 AQI.
The airport issued a low visibility advisory due to fog and pollution, though flights are still running.
Stagnant winds and crop burning are trapping pollutants, so officials are urging everyone—especially kids and older folks—to limit time outdoors because breathing this air can be risky.