Next Article
West Bengal's voter list has 58 lakh errors, says Election Commission
India
The Election Commission has found nearly 58-59 lakh flawed entries in West Bengal's 2025 voter list—including dead voters, duplicates, and people who've moved away.
Some areas like Kolkata Port saw tens of thousands of names deleted.
There were also oddities like mismatched parent names and suspicious age gaps.
Why should you care?
With over 7 crore voters in the state, these errors could mess with election fairness.
The EC is now double-checking over 58 lakh forms to clean things up before the final list drops.
Making sure every vote counts (and only once!) is key for a fair election—especially when so many young first-time voters are getting added to the rolls this year.