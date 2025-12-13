Fuel prices stay steady in big cities—here's what you need to know

Why are prices so stable?

Fuel rates in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai are also holding steady—petrol ranges from ₹100.75 to ₹104.21 per liter, with diesel between ₹90.76 and ₹92.34 per liter depending on the city.

Even though global oil trends usually shake things up, Indian fuel prices have been pretty calm since May 2022 thanks to tax cuts by both central and state governments, keeping things predictable for now.