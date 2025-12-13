Operation CyHawk 2.0: Delhi Police busts cyber fraud syndicates
Delhi Police just wrapped up Operation CyHawk 2.0, arresting or binding down 1,146 people linked to organized cyber fraud—think cheating, phishing, fake customer care scams, and digital payment thefts.
The massive crackdown on December 10-11 saw over 7,000 people detained for checks across Delhi and other states.
How the crackdown unfolded
With help from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, more than 5,000 officers raided dozens of spots, shutting down illegal call centers and seizing phones, laptops, SIM cards and ledgers for investigation.
This round saw over double the legal action compared to the previous CyHawk drive.
Police have already traced ₹944 crore in stolen funds and are still following up with interstate teams—DCP Rajneesh Gupta says investigations are ongoing.