Operation CyHawk 2.0: Delhi Police busts cyber fraud syndicates

How the crackdown unfolded

With help from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, more than 5,000 officers raided dozens of spots, shutting down illegal call centers and seizing phones, laptops, SIM cards and ledgers for investigation.

This round saw over double the legal action compared to the previous CyHawk drive.

Police have already traced ₹944 crore in stolen funds and are still following up with interstate teams—DCP Rajneesh Gupta says investigations are ongoing.