UP: Acid attack convict caught after 37 years living as 'baba'
India
Rajesh, convicted for a 1986 acid attack in Uttar Pradesh, was finally arrested after 37 years on the run.
Back then, he attacked two men during a property dispute—snatching acid meant for jewelry work and throwing it at them.
One victim suffered severe burns.
How he dodged police for so long
Sentenced to life plus seven years in 1988, Rajesh got bail during his appeal and disappeared.
He spent years moving between towns and religious sites, hiding as a 'baba' with fake IDs.
Police finally tracked him down at a shrine in Madhya Pradesh using surveillance and confirmed his identity through his son before sending him to jail.