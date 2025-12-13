DRDO's Zorawar light tank coming to the Army in coming years

What makes Zorawar stand out?

Zorawar weighs just 25 tons and runs with a three-person crew.

It's armed with a 105mm rifled gun (with autoloader), twin Nag Mk2 anti-tank missiles, and extra firepower through remote-controlled weapons.

Its powerful engine lets it hit speeds up to 70km/h, while its amphibious kit, titanium armor, and active protection systems mean it can handle everything from rivers to mountain heights where bigger tanks struggle.