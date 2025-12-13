DRDO's Zorawar light tank coming to the Army in coming years
The Indian Army is bringing in the all-new, homegrown Zorawar light tank in the coming years.
Developed by DRDO, Zorawar has already successfully completed tough trials in both high-altitude Ladakh and the deserts of Jaisalmer.
Final Army tests are set for 2025 before it officially joins the ranks.
What makes Zorawar stand out?
Zorawar weighs just 25 tons and runs with a three-person crew.
It's armed with a 105mm rifled gun (with autoloader), twin Nag Mk2 anti-tank missiles, and extra firepower through remote-controlled weapons.
Its powerful engine lets it hit speeds up to 70km/h, while its amphibious kit, titanium armor, and active protection systems mean it can handle everything from rivers to mountain heights where bigger tanks struggle.
The Army's big plans
The Army aims to get 350 Zorawars in its first round, teaming up with Larsen & Toubro for production.
While there's no price tag out yet, highlights like AI-powered targeting, drone integration, and thermal sights make this tank feel straight out of a video game—ready for modern battlefields and future challenges.