Bengaluru auto driver's note assuring passenger safety goes viral
A Bengaluru auto driver is winning hearts online after a female passenger traveling at midnight in a Rapido auto spotted his handwritten note: "I'm a father and brother too. Your safety matters. Sit back comfortably."
The video, shared by @littlebengalurustories on Instagram, quickly racked up over 3.7 lakh views and sparked conversations about feeling safe while traveling in the city.
Bengaluru's transport gets a thumbs up
People are praising the city's auto drivers for their caring attitude, with many calling Bengaluru "the safest city for everyone."
Another recent story featured a Rapido driver who reassured a woman named Asha Mane during a night breakdown—moments like these are making folks feel more confident about public transport and highlighting the kindness of local drivers.