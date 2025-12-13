Delhi's air turns "very poor"—NCR not spared either India Dec 13, 2025

Delhi woke up to seriously bad air this Saturday, with the AQI spiking to 387—up from 349 just the previous day.

Thick smog and fog have made it tough to see outside, and health risks are up for everyone.

Some spots like Wazirpur hit an AQI of 443, putting them in the "severe" zone.