Delhi's air turns "very poor"—NCR not spared either
India
Delhi woke up to seriously bad air this Saturday, with the AQI spiking to 387—up from 349 just the previous day.
Thick smog and fog have made it tough to see outside, and health risks are up for everyone.
Some spots like Wazirpur hit an AQI of 443, putting them in the "severe" zone.
Pollution spreads across NCR, experts weigh in
It's not just Delhi—places like Ghaziabad and Noida are also struggling, both clocking AQIs over 420.
Experts say low winds and high humidity are trapping pollution close to the ground.
Health officials are urging kids, seniors, and anyone with breathing or heart issues to limit outdoor activities.