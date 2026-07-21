Sikkim: 8 workers killed after landslide blocks tunnel's entrance
What's the story
Eight workers were killed after a landslide blocked the entrance of an under-construction tunnel in Sikkim's Namchi district on Monday. The disaster also triggered a gas leak inside the Samardung tunnel. The gas is believed to naturally emanate from underground strata or rock formations that were disturbed by the landslide. Rescue operations are underway to save others who remain trapped inside.
Rescue challenges
Gas leak complicates rescue operations
The gas leak inside the tunnel has made rescue operations extremely difficult. Rescuers have reported feeling dizzy and losing consciousness due to the gas exposure.
District Collector Anupa Tamling said they received a distress call around 3:40pm and immediately launched rescue teams.
Government officials said ambulances were on standby, while rescuers equipped with gas masks and other protective gear continued their efforts to reach the trapped workers.
Project details
Tunnel being constructed for NHPC
The tunnel was being constructed by Patel Engineering for the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) as part of its Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project.
According to company representatives, workers inside the tunnel heard an explosion-like sound before the landslide occurred.
While some managed to escape, others remain trapped inside.
Twitter Post
Video from tunnel
#WATCH | Gangtok, Sikkim: Rescue operations are underway in Sikkim's Namchi district after a tunnel collapsed, trapping at least 12 workers. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
(Source: Sikkim government) pic.twitter.com/DTWs7KLtDa
Rescue teams
Multiple teams involved in rescue operations
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district police, and Fire and Emergency Services are all part of the ongoing rescue operations.
A specialized team from West Bengal has also joined in with gas-protective equipment for rescuers.
"The rescue operation is becoming increasingly difficult due to methane gas exposure, the narrow tunnel and poor visibility," Tamling said.
Victims identified
Probe to follow after rescue operations
The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Singtam District Hospital, STNM Hospital in Gangtok, and Namchi District Hospital.
Tamling said around 27 workers are believed to be trapped inside the tunnel but added that this number is yet to be confirmed, as complete information about conditions inside remains unknown.
She assured that a detailed probe into the incident will follow after all trapped workers are rescued.