The man was 70 years old; representative image

UP: 70-year-old dies while waiting in line for gas

By Snehil Singh 05:00 pm Mar 14, 202605:00 pm

What's the story

A 70-year-old man, identified as Mukhtiyar Ahmed, died on Friday, according to his family, while waiting to collect a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder at an agency godown in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to a report by The Indian Express, Ahmed was an embroidery worker and a resident of the Garhi Khan Khana area and is survived by his wife and seven children. His family claimed he suffered a heart attack while standing in line for the gas cylinder.