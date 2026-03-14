UP: 70-year-old dies while waiting in line for gas
What's the story
A 70-year-old man, identified as Mukhtiyar Ahmed, died on Friday, according to his family, while waiting to collect a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder at an agency godown in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to a report by The Indian Express, Ahmed was an embroidery worker and a resident of the Garhi Khan Khana area and is survived by his wife and seven children. His family claimed he suffered a heart attack while standing in line for the gas cylinder.
Incident details
Family claims man suffered heart attack
According to Ahmed's nephew, Mohammad Wasi, the family had run out of cooking gas, and Ahmed had gone to the agency in Lal Sarai a day earlier to book a refill. On Friday morning, he returned to the godown for collection but found a long queue. "People standing nearby tried to help him... Some of them even attempted to revive him by giving CPR," Wasi said.
Official response
District supply officer refutes family claims
Farrukhabad District Supply Officer Surendra Yadav, however, refuted the family's claims. "It is incorrect to say he had to stand in a queue for three hours to collect the gas cylinder," Yadav said, adding the incident took place around half an hour after Ahmed reached the godown. The incident coincides with fuel supply disruptions in India due to the Iran-US-Israel conflict, causing panic buying of LPG cylinders, even though the government claims domestic supplies are secure.