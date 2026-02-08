74 students hospitalized after eating mid-day meal in AP

Food samples being tested for contamination

Eighteen students were taken to a local health center right away, while 56 others went to Rampachodavaram Area Hospital—some even needed ICU observation.

Thankfully, everyone is now stable and recovering.

Police have registered a case, food samples are being tested for contamination, and Chief Minister Naidu has called for strict action if staff negligence is found.

Local officials visited the hospitals to check on the kids as inquiries continue.