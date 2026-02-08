74 students hospitalized after eating mid-day meal in AP
India
At a government tribal school in Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram district, 74 students fell sick with vomiting and stomach pain after eating idli and chutney for breakfast.
The incident happened on Saturday morning, quickly sending shockwaves through the school community.
Food samples being tested for contamination
Eighteen students were taken to a local health center right away, while 56 others went to Rampachodavaram Area Hospital—some even needed ICU observation.
Thankfully, everyone is now stable and recovering.
Police have registered a case, food samples are being tested for contamination, and Chief Minister Naidu has called for strict action if staff negligence is found.
Local officials visited the hospitals to check on the kids as inquiries continue.