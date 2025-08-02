7,678 children rescued from child labor, begging in Telangana
In July, Telangana police led a massive rescue mission called Operation Muskaan-XI, pulling 7,678 children out of tough situations like child labor, bonded work, and begging.
The month-long effort brought together teams from different government departments to target spots like railway stations and construction sites where kids were most at risk.
Offenders penalized, kids reunited with families
Authorities didn't just stop at saving the children—they took action against offenders by filing over 1,700 cases and collecting nearly ₹48 lakh in fines.
Most rescued kids (6,593) were reunited with their families, while others found safety in care homes or got enrolled in bridge schools to help them get back into education.
A similar drive in Hyderabad saw another 1,247 children rescued last month, showing a strong push to protect vulnerable kids and help them start fresh.