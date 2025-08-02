7,678 children rescued from child labor, begging in Telangana

Offenders penalized, kids reunited with families

Authorities didn't just stop at saving the children—they took action against offenders by filing over 1,700 cases and collecting nearly ₹48 lakh in fines.

Most rescued kids (6,593) were reunited with their families, while others found safety in care homes or got enrolled in bridge schools to help them get back into education.

A similar drive in Hyderabad saw another 1,247 children rescued last month, showing a strong push to protect vulnerable kids and help them start fresh.