India raises concerns over Turkey, Azerbaijan's role in Pakistan at SCO

Jaishankar urges other SCO members to take counterterrorism seriously

India also brought up the deadly Pahalgam terror attack from April, where 26 people lost their lives.

Jaishankar urged other SCO members to take counterterrorism seriously and keep the region stable.

Since decisions in the SCO need everyone on board, India's objections could really affect whether Turkey and Azerbaijan stay involved—especially as alliances like "Three Brothers" (Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan) add more pressure to regional security.