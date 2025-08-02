India raises concerns over Turkey, Azerbaijan's role in Pakistan at SCO
At the latest Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, India raised concerns about Turkey and Azerbaijan supporting Pakistan—especially with Turkey sending drones and Azerbaijan offering political help during recent tensions.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pointed out that this goes against the SCO's main goal of fighting terrorism, separatism, and extremism.
Jaishankar urges other SCO members to take counterterrorism seriously
India also brought up the deadly Pahalgam terror attack from April, where 26 people lost their lives.
Jaishankar urged other SCO members to take counterterrorism seriously and keep the region stable.
Since decisions in the SCO need everyone on board, India's objections could really affect whether Turkey and Azerbaijan stay involved—especially as alliances like "Three Brothers" (Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan) add more pressure to regional security.