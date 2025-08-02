UP on alert as rivers rise; flood threat looms

Flooding hits villages, roads

Flooding has already hit villages and submerged roads. In Ayodhya, the Saryu River keeps rising near homes and ghats.

Banda's Pailani area is under water from the Ken and Yamuna. Relief teams are handing out food, water, life jackets, and running camps for those affected.

Police and disaster forces are on the ground for rescue work while officials check low-lying areas to speed up help.