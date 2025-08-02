Next Article
UP on alert as rivers rise; flood threat looms
Several rivers in Uttar Pradesh—like the Saryu, Ken, Yamuna, and Chambal—have risen above danger levels after heavy rains and dam releases.
Districts including Ayodhya, Banda, and Etawah are on alert, with emergency steps underway to keep people safe.
Flooding hits villages, roads
Flooding has already hit villages and submerged roads. In Ayodhya, the Saryu River keeps rising near homes and ghats.
Banda's Pailani area is under water from the Ken and Yamuna. Relief teams are handing out food, water, life jackets, and running camps for those affected.
Police and disaster forces are on the ground for rescue work while officials check low-lying areas to speed up help.