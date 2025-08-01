Next Article
Kerala bus strike enters day 2 as police delay arrests
Bus services in Thalassery and Vadakara, Kerala, have come to a standstill after a conductor named Vishnu was badly injured during an argument over a student pass.
The strike kicked off because workers are frustrated with how slowly police are moving to arrest everyone involved.
Unions say police haven't done enough—even though CCTV footage clearly shows the attackers.
Most bus staff insist they won't get back behind the wheel until every suspect is arrested.
For now, busses will stay parked until there's real action from the authorities.