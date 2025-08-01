Next Article
Haryana cop kills live-in partner, arrested
A Haryana police constable, Ravindra, has been arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner Sangeeta in their Gurugram flat on July 24.
Sangeeta had moved in with Ravindra after her Army husband passed away two years ago.
Police say Ravindra has confessed
Police say the couple argued over Sangeeta's alleged relationships with other men, and things turned violent—Ravindra allegedly strangled her with a towel.
He fled the city but was tracked down and caught by the Sohna Crime Unit after Sangeeta's brother filed a complaint.
Ravindra has confessed, and police are still investigating.