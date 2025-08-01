Allahabad HC grants bail to 'Gehraiyaan' storytellers in caste case India Aug 01, 2025

The Allahabad High Court just gave anticipatory bail to storytellers Sant Singh Yadav and Mukat Singh Yadav, who were accused of insulting religious beliefs.

The twist? The allegations came after the two said they were held captive and mistreated for not being from an "upper caste."

In response, they filed a police complaint against their alleged captors, calling the charges against them false.