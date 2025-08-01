Next Article
Allahabad HC grants bail to 'Gehraiyaan' storytellers in caste case
The Allahabad High Court just gave anticipatory bail to storytellers Sant Singh Yadav and Mukat Singh Yadav, who were accused of insulting religious beliefs.
The twist? The allegations came after the two said they were held captive and mistreated for not being from an "upper caste."
In response, they filed a police complaint against their alleged captors, calling the charges against them false.
Court said everyone deserves a fair shot
On July 29, Justice Vivek Varma said there wasn't enough proof to back up the accusations right now, so he granted them bail.
The court kept things neutral and made it clear that everyone deserves a fair shot while this complicated case plays out.