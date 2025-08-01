Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns after historic space mission

First Indian in space in over 40 years

Shukla's trip is a huge deal for India—it's the first time an Indian has gone on a manned space mission since 1984. The mission launched from Kennedy Space Centre on June 25 and was all about inspiring young people to dream big.

Shukla carefully documented everything at PM Modi's request, hoping future astronauts will benefit.

He's especially excited that so many young Indians are now interested in becoming astronauts, and he wants to use what he learned for India's upcoming Gaganyaan mission.