Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns after historic space mission
After returning from the Axiom-4 mission, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla says even simple things—like holding a phone or laptop—feel weirdly heavy because he got used to zero gravity.
One of his biggest moments was chatting with the Prime Minister of Bharat from space, which highlighted just how seriously India is taking its space goals.
First Indian in space in over 40 years
Shukla's trip is a huge deal for India—it's the first time an Indian has gone on a manned space mission since 1984. The mission launched from Kennedy Space Centre on June 25 and was all about inspiring young people to dream big.
Shukla carefully documented everything at PM Modi's request, hoping future astronauts will benefit.
He's especially excited that so many young Indians are now interested in becoming astronauts, and he wants to use what he learned for India's upcoming Gaganyaan mission.