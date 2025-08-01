Next Article
UP: 100-year-old man jailed for murder walks free
Bhola Chaudhary, who's now 100, just walked free from a Uttar Pradesh prison after serving nearly 12 years for murder and attempted murder.
He was sentenced to life back in 1978 and spent time in several district jails over the years.
Chaudhary's family pushed for his release on humanitarian grounds, pointing to his age and poor health.
The Governor approved their mercy petition, and Chaudhary was finally released from Sant Kabir Nagar jail on August 1, 2025.
His family says they're relieved he'll get to spend his remaining years at home with them.