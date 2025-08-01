Punjab Police busts international cyber extortion gang, arrests 10

Gang's operations traced back to Southeast Asia

The gang's roots stretch across Southeast Asia, with links to Cambodia, Hong Kong, Laos, and Myanmar before hitting India.

The case blew up when a Chandigarh woman lost ₹1.01 crore after getting threatened with a bogus digital arrest tied to her Aadhaar-linked bank account.

During the crackdown, police traced 180 shady SIM activations in three cities and seized over 400 SIM cards plus several SIM boxes used for telecom fraud.

Most of those arrested are in their mid-20s, and authorities have frozen nearly ₹36.98 crore from related bank accounts while digging deeper into the network's global connections.