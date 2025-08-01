Next Article
CBSE's surprise inspections reveal 'dummy students' in schools
CBSE just did surprise inspections at 15 schools across states like Delhi, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal—and found some "dummy students" on the rolls.
These checks were all about making sure schools are following the rules for real student enrollment and proper facilities.
Tech helped CBSE figure out the schools for inspection
The Board noticed that some schools had way more students in classes XI and XII than in IX and X, which raised eyebrows.
Using tech to spot these odd patterns, CBSE picked out the schools for inspection.
Now, they say strict action is coming if any school broke the rules—because keeping things fair and legit really matters.