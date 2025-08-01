Next Article
Mainpuri accident: 5 family members returning from Agra birthday party
A heartbreaking accident on Friday near Nagla Taal village, Mainpuri, took the lives of five family members when their car hit a divider and was struck by a trailer truck on GT Road.
The family was heading home after a birthday party in Agra.
UP CM offers condolences
The victims include Deepak Chauhan (36), his wife Pooja (34), daughter Aashi (9), sister Sujata (30), and niece Anny (4).
Deepak's elder daughter Aradhya (11) survived but is seriously hurt and getting treatment.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has offered condolences and called for quick relief efforts to help the family.
Traffic on GT Road is back to normal after the incident.