8 women dying of cancer every day in Punjab

Cancer is taking a heavy toll on women in Punjab, with eight losing their lives to it every day between 2021 and 2025. The most common culprits? Breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers.

Breast cancer responsible for over half deaths Breast cancer alone caused over half of these deaths—7,186 in five years—with the numbers increasing between 2021 and 2025.

New breast cancer cases are also rising slightly.

Similar trends in neighboring states Punjab isn't alone; Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are seeing similar patterns.

Punjab lost 13,299 women to cancer between 2021 and 2025; the source does not provide a combined five-year total for Haryana and Himachal.

Both cervical and ovarian cancers are on the rise.