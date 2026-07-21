Sikkim: 10 workers killed after landslide blocks tunnel's entrance
What's the story
The bodies of 10 workers have been recovered after a landslide blocked the entrance of an under-construction tunnel in Sikkim's Namchi district on Monday, trapping 27 workers. The disaster also triggered a gas leak inside the Samardung tunnel. The gas is believed to naturally emanate from underground strata or rock formations that were disturbed by the landslide. Rescue operations are underway to save others who remain trapped inside.
Rescue challenges
Gas leak complicates rescue operations
The gas leak inside the tunnel has made rescue operations extremely difficult. Rescuers have reported feeling dizzy and losing consciousness due to the gas exposure.
District Collector Anupa Tamling said they received a distress call around 3:40pm and immediately launched rescue teams.
Government officials said ambulances were on standby, while rescuers equipped with gas masks and other protective gear continued their efforts to reach the trapped workers.
Project details
Tunnel being constructed for NHPC
The tunnel was being constructed by Patel Engineering for the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) as part of its Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project.
According to company representatives, workers inside the tunnel heard an explosion-like sound before the landslide occurred.
While some managed to escape, others remain trapped inside.
Twitter Post
Video from tunnel
#WATCH | Gangtok, Sikkim: Rescue operations are underway in Sikkim's Namchi district after a tunnel collapsed, trapping at least 12 workers. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
(Source: Sikkim government) pic.twitter.com/DTWs7KLtDa
Rescue teams
Multiple teams involved in rescue operations
SP Namchi, Sonam Dolma, said the death toll could rise.
"Among those recovered and identified so far, three are from West Bengal, one is from Uttarakhand, and there are also individuals from Assam and one from Sikkim," he said.
He further said heavy rainfall since last night caused water to accumulate inside the tunnel, which hampered the rescue operation.
"Conditions inside were already difficult, and the water created further complications. However, the rescue operation resumed after the water was drained..."