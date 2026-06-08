9 workers killed in massive fire at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant 

CM

Thorough investigation needed to determine the actual cause

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident, saying he spoke to the steel plant authorities and inquired about the incident. "He asked the district authorities to rush to the spot and take up rescue operations,"" an official statement said. "We suspect a blast triggered the fire, but thorough investigation is needed to determine the actual cause. We are yet to establish whether the deceased were contract workers or permanent employees," N Ayodhyaram, a workers' union leader said.