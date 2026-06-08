9 workers killed in massive fire at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
What's the story
At least nine workers were killed when molten metal fell on them at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday. Per PTI, the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius. According to police, a large bucket carrying molten metal became dislodged and collapsed, sparking a major fire at the plant's steel melting station number one and burning people alive.
Ongoing investigation
Circle inspector confirms details of incident
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Circle Inspector Kesav Rao confirmed the details of the incident. He said, "Eight workers lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries after a large quantity of molten steel leaked at the SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant." Emergency response teams and fire personnel were immediately deployed to the scene to carry out rescue and firefighting operations. The injured workers have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Witness
Ladle carrying molten steel suddenly malfunctioned
A local trade union leader told HT that the incident occurred around 4.30pm in the plant's Continuous Casting Department (CCD). "A ladle carrying molten steel suddenly malfunctioned, causing a large quantity of liquid metal to spill. The intense heat and resulting fire trapped workers in the vicinity, leading to multiple casualties," they said. Another said the incident took place during operations related to NTC-3 Heat F. "A substantial volume of molten steel...leaked while being lifted, triggering massive blaze," they said.
CM
Thorough investigation needed to determine the actual cause
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident, saying he spoke to the steel plant authorities and inquired about the incident. "He asked the district authorities to rush to the spot and take up rescue operations,"" an official statement said. "We suspect a blast triggered the fire, but thorough investigation is needed to determine the actual cause. We are yet to establish whether the deceased were contract workers or permanent employees," N Ayodhyaram, a workers' union leader said.