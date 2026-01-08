80% of Indian professionals feel unprepared for 2026 job market, says LinkedIn

AI tools are everywhere, but competition is tough

Nearly everyone plans to use AI tools for their job search in 2026, and two-thirds say these tools actually make them feel more confident in interviews.

Still, landing a job isn't getting easier—most people say it's tougher than last year, and even recruiters admit they're struggling to find the right talent.

Career shifts and entrepreneurship are on the rise too, especially among Gen X and Gen Z who are exploring new paths.