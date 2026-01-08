YouTuber's rescue in Ladakh sparks debate over Army's role

Calls for stricter rules and controversy over risky stunts

Social media voices like Rattan Dhillon are urging tighter travel rules during dangerous seasons, worried that inexperienced adventurers put both themselves and rescuers at risk.

The rescued YouTuber, ajju008, is facing criticism for allegedly taking risks just to get more views.

The whole situation has people asking if it's time to rethink how civilian rescues work in high-altitude areas—and how to make sure everyone stays safe without stretching Army resources too thin.