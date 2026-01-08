Next Article
Indian woman finally evacuated from Yemen's conflict zone
India
Rakki Kishan Gopal, an Indian national stuck on Yemen's Socotra Island for weeks due to escalating political and military tensions on the mainland, was safely flown out to Jeddah on January 7, 2026.
Ongoing fighting in Yemen has disrupted flights and left more than 400 foreign tourists stranded.
Why does it matter?
Gopal's evacuation, with help from the Indian Consulate, shows how tough things have gotten for regular people caught up in Yemen's power struggle.
Over 400 foreign tourists are still stuck on Socotra after flights were suspended.
The recent surge in fighting is making travel risky and highlighting just how quickly conflicts can impact everyday lives far from the headlines.