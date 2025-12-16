Next Article
896K Indians gave up citizenship in just 4 years, says MEA
India
Nearly 9 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship between 2020 and 2025, with annual renunciations averaging around two lakh since about five years ago.
A significant share are skilled professionals, particularly in STEM fields, leaving for better jobs and life abroad.
Why are so many leaving?
A big chunk of IIT grads and around 75,000 Indian doctors now work overseas, drawn by smoother visa rules, steady paychecks, and more predictable careers than they find at home.
Many are also looking for cleaner air and safer water for their families.
What does this mean for India?
While this brain drain hits sectors like research and healthcare hard, India's global community is still sending money back—$136 billion in remittances last year alone—which helps support the economy despite the talent outflow.